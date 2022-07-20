When

Sat., July 23, 2022 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., July 23, 2022 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State Street Salem, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Salem Public Library and Salem Preservation are teaming up on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 9AM for a History Hike! Take a short stroll on historic South Lincoln Avenue in Salem, Ohio and learn the history behind Salem’s most unique homes. Wear comfortable shoes, bring water, and we’ll see you in the library’s parking lot at 9AM! Registration is required. This event is open to the public and free of cost to attend. You can register online by heading to www.salempubliclibrary.org

Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State Street in Salem, OH 44460.