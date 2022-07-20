Sat., July 23, 2022 at 9:00am
Sat., July 23, 2022 at 12:00am
Salem Public Library
821 E. State Street
Salem, Ohio
Salem Public Library and Salem Preservation are teaming up on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 9AM for a History Hike! Take a short stroll on historic South Lincoln Avenue in Salem, Ohio and learn the history behind Salem’s most unique homes. Wear comfortable shoes, bring water, and we’ll see you in the library’s parking lot at 9AM! Registration is required. This event is open to the public and free of cost to attend. You can register online by heading to www.salempubliclibrary.org
Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State Street in Salem, OH 44460.