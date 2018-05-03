When

Wed., May 09, 2018 at 6:30pm

Wed., May 09, 2018 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Join us for the May 9, 2018 Wellness Wednesday program “Humor in Healthcare: Forty-five Years of How to Survive Emergency Healthcare” to be presented by Ben Melnykovich, former Trauma Outreach/Injury Prevention Coordinator at Mercy Health – Youngstown. Mr. Melnykovich will share tales of the ER and other remarkable stories related to his long career in healthcare. The program will take place beginning at 6:30 pm in the library’s Quaker Room located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH. 44460.

The program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Please register to attend online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call 330-332-0042 for registration assistance and information.

Wellness Wednesday programming takes place on the second Wednesday of each month and features topics related to health and wellness.