Wed., June 13, 2018 at 6:30pm

Wed., June 13, 2018 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Do you have regrets about tattoos you have received in the past and want to know how they can be removed? Were you aware that tattoos received related to medical treatment can be removed? Learn about the systems and techniques used for removing tattoos at Salem Public Library on June 13, 2018 beginning at 6:30 pm when Madeline M. Tarrillion, DO of Lloyd Dermatology Center, Boardman, Ohio presents a talk on the systems and techniques used for removing tattoos.

Dr. Tarrillion received her Bachelor of Arts Degree at Texas A&M University, College Station Texas and her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine, Ft. Worth, Texas. Before joining Dr. Lloyd’s staff she served her residency at University Hospitals Case Western Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio.

The program, presented as one of the library’s Wellness Wednesday series offerings, will be held in the library’s Quaker Room located at 821 E. State St., Salem, Ohio. Registration is requested and may be completed online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. This program is open to the public and free of cost to attend.