Thu., October 03, 2019 at 2:00pm

Thu., October 03, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Did you know there are resources on the library website but are not sure how to use them? Join technology instructor Kathy Bennett in the Quaker Room of the library on October 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. to get an overview of website resources and how they work. You will get a closer look into how to use Aboutbooks, Ancestry, Chilton, EBSCO databases, Lynda.com, Morningstar, Ohio Databases, Science Online and Worldbook.

This class is open to the public and free of cost to attend. It is recommended that you bring a device with you to practice on.