Thu., April 04, 2019 at 2:00pm

Thu., April 04, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Learn how to “Love to Use the Libby” during this afternoon tech program set for April 4, 2019 at 2 pm in the library’s Quaker Room. Learn how to use the Libby App from Overdrive! Libby is an app used by Salem Public Library to allow you access to thousands of free eBooks and audio books all by using your library card. Bring your device and library card to get started. The class will be taught be technology instructor Kathy Bennett.

Seating is limited and registration is required. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library for registration assistance at 330-332-0042. This class is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. The class is provided through a Guiding Ohio Online grant made by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.

