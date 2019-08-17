When

Thu., September 05, 2019 at 2:00pm

Until

Thu., September 05, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Do you need help figuring out where to locate files and programs on Windows 10? Learn how to find and use the best features of Windows 10 and make the most of the user experience. The class will meet in the Quaker Room on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 2:00-3:00 p.m. The technology instructor will be Kathy Bennett.

If possible bring a device to class to practice on.

Seating is limited and registration is required. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library for registration assistance at 330-332-0042. This class is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. The class is provided through a Guiding Ohio Online grant made by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.