When

Thu., March 07, 2019 at 2:00pm

Until

Thu., March 07, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St., Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

The class “Transferring and Saving Pictures with Devices” will take place on March 7, 2019 in the library’s Quaker Room at 2:00 pm. If you would like to become more adept at transferring and saving your photos, this is the class for you! Taught by technology trainer Kathy Bennett you will learn how to safely handle your photos. Bring your smartphone or tablet for hands-on practice during the class. This class is for adults.

Seating is limited and registration is required. Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library for registration assistance at 330-332-0042. This class is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. The class is provided through a Guiding Ohio Online grant made by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of Ohio.