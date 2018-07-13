“Texting Slang 101” Program at Salem Public Library
Tue., July 31, 2018 at 6:00pm
Salem Public Library
821 E. State St.
Salem, OH
Texting is a special, modern-day shorthand that allows teens to communicate in ways parents and other adults may be unfamiliar with, leaving teens open to possible unsafe situations. Becoming aware of the texting lingo used by youth may help adults spot behavioral problems and other dangers in time to take proactive steps to protect youth.
On Tuesday, July 31, 2018, Detective Brad Davis of Salem Police Department will present the program “Texting Slang 101” in the Quaker Room of Salem Public Library from 6-7 p.m. Registration is required to attend and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. This program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.