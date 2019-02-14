When

Mon., February 25, 2019 at 6:30pm

Mon., February 25, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Join us on February 25, 2019 at 6:30 pm for a delicious program, “The Art of Bread” to be presented by Chef J. R. Straley, Instructor of the Culinary Arts Program at Columbiana County Career and Technical Center. Assisting Chef Straley with the presentation will be students of the Culinary Arts Program. The program is included in our tasty “Play with Your Food” series.

This program will give us insights into methods for successful and enjoyable bread making and samples of “homemade” butter and jam will be included in a taste-testing.

Registration is required for this program which is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Sign up online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call 330-332-0042 for registration assistance