When

Sun., October 16, 2022 at 2:00pm

Until

Sun., October 16, 2022 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, Ohio (OH)

Phone

Website

Posted In

Head to Salem Public Library for ‘A Little Live Music’ with featured acoustic duo, The Berry’s! Live music will run from 2-3PM on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in the library’s Reading Room.

The Berry’s, that just debuted their first album, The Wind, are husband and wife singer/songwriters that create a unique musical style stemming from a diverse blend of genres and influences.

No registration required for this event. This program is open to the public and free of cost. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State Street in Salem, OH 44460.