When

Mon., November 25, 2019 at 6:30pm

Until

Mon., November 25, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Proper techniques for knife sharpening will be demonstrated by General Manager Kevin Coe of Winona Frozen Foods, Winona, Ohio on Monday, November 25, 2019, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the Quaker Room of Salem Public Library. Just in time for the holidays this “Fix It Wizard” series program is open to the public and free of cost to attend.

Registration is required to attend and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us, by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance, or stop in the library at 821 E. State St. Salem, OH 44460.