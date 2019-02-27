When

Wed., March 13, 2019 at 6:30pm



Wed., March 13, 2019 at 12:00am



Salem Public Library 821 E. State St., Salem, OH

Local Optometrist Dr. Lorie Lippiatt will be the guest speaker at Salem Public Library’s March 13, 2019, Wellness Wednesday Program beginning at 6:30 pm in the library’s Quaker Room. The topic will be “Blue Light and Digital Eye Strain”. With the increasing use of computers and other digital devices daily for long periods of time comes the increase of vision-related health problems. Dr. Lippiatt will explain what blue light and digital eye strain are, the risks they present to healthy vision and the options available to address these problems.

Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. This program is open to the public and free of cost to attend.

Dr. Lippiatt is a graduate of Ohio State University College of Optometry. Her extensive clinical experience includes an externship at Cincinnati Eye Institute, Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Chillicothe, Ohio, and the Vision Center of Central Ohio. She founded The Salem Eyecare Center, Inc. in August of 1989.

Wellness Wednesday programming takes place on the second Wednesday of each month and features talks or demonstrations related to health and wellness.