Sat., July 01, 2023

Fri., July 21, 2023

Lepper Library

303 East Lincoln Way

Lisbon, Ohio

The Little Red Hen Story Stroll
Green Way Bike Trail: Saturday July 1st-Friday July 7th
Town Square: Saturday July 8th-Friday July 14th
Lisbon Pool: Saturday July 15th-Friday July 21st

Story Stroll made possible with the support of the Columbiana County Park District and the Village of Lisbon and a grant from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), awarded by the State Library of Ohio.

