Sat., July 01, 2023 TBD
Fri., July 21, 2023 No Specific End Time
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
The Little Red Hen Story Stroll
Green Way Bike Trail: Saturday July 1st-Friday July 7th
Town Square: Saturday July 8th-Friday July 14th
Lisbon Pool: Saturday July 15th-Friday July 21st
Story Stroll made possible with the support of the Columbiana County Park District and the Village of Lisbon and a grant from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), awarded by the State Library of Ohio.