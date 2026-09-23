When

Thu., October 01, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sat., October 31, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Hazel Willis Woods 1155 Township Rd 2156 Ashland, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn about the forest through fall scavenger hunt

ASHLAND, Ohio — Forget ghosts, goblins and things that go bump in the night. This October, Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District is inviting families to discover the real magic hiding in the woods during its newest Conservation Chat: The Not-So-Spooky Forest.

From Oct. 1 through 31, families can take part in a fall forest scavenger hunt at Hazel Willis Woods, turning an ordinary autumn walk into an outdoor adventure. The best part? There’s no need to squeeze everyone into the same Saturday afternoon. Once registered, participants will receive a printable scavenger hunt list by email and can head to Hazel Willis Woods whenever it works for their family during the month of October.

Along the way, young explorers will be challenged to search for seasonal sights, sounds and natural treasures hiding throughout the forest. It’s a chance to slow down, get outside, crunch through some leaves and see the woods through a different set of eyes.

“Fall is a fantastic time to explore the forest,” said Jane Houin, Ashland SWCD Director. “There’s so much happening in the woods that you might miss if you’re only looking for the big things. Our scavenger hunt encourages kids and families to take a closer look at the trees, plants, wildlife and little details that make a healthy forest such a special place.”

And because every good scavenger hunt deserves a little friendly competition, participants can submit photos of their finds for a chance to win a fall fun prize pack — including something that will keep the conservation adventure growing: a tree seedling to be picked up during Ashland SWCD’s 2027 Tree Sale.

The Not-So-Spooky Forest is designed to be fun, flexible and family-friendly. Whether your crew includes budding naturalists, enthusiastic leaf collectors or kids who simply need an excuse to get off the couch, there’s something to discover.

Tickets are $5 per child or $10 per family. Registration is available at www.eventbrite.com/e/conservation-chat-not-so-spooky-forest-tickets-1981367816476. Once registered, participants will receive the scavenger hunt materials by email.

For more information about Ashland SWCD programs and upcoming Conservation Chats, visit ashlandswcd.com or follow Ashland SWCD on social media.