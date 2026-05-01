When

Sat., May 02, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., May 02, 2026 No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Portage County Historical Society, 6549 N Chestnut St. Ravenna, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

RAVENNA, Ohio — The Portage County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society will meet on May 2 at 10 a.m. at the Portage County Historical Society, 6549 N Chestnut St., Ravenna.

After the general meeting, members will get to research the files at the Portage County Historical Society Library. The president will also have a scanner and computer displaying early 1800s material that was scanned from the Portage County records office.

There will be no meetings in June, July or August. The program is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.portagecountyohioogs.org or www.facebook.com/Portage-County-Ohio-Genealogy-Society-635440526851524.