Wed., March 30, 2022 at 6:30pm

Wed., March 30, 2022 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

The Spotted Lanternfly, (Lycorma delicatula), is an insect native to China. First detected in Pennsylvania in September of 2014, the destructive insect feeds on many types of fruit, and woody and ornamental trees. The insect poses a critically serious threat to the grape, orchard, and logging industries.

On March 30, 2022, beginning at 6:30 pm, Bryan Weyant of Columbiana Soil and Water District, will discuss characteristics of the insect, the extent of invasion in our local area, and ways to deal with the intruder while protecting vegetation. The program will be available in the library’s Reading Room and on Zoom for those who want to participate virtually. The library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

Attendance for this program is open to the public and free of cost.

REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED and may be done by filling out the form below or by calling 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.

Bryan Weyant is the Little Beaver Creek Watershed Coordinator for the Columbiana Soil and Water Conservation District.