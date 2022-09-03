When

Warren, Ohio — On Saturday, September 10, 2022, the museum will present a belated Labor Day panel discussion entitled, “The Working Women of Packard Electric.” This one-hour educational program is open to the public and free with paid admission to the museum. The program begins promptly at 11:30 AM.

For over a century, Packard Electric was one of Warren’s most dynamic and progressive companies. From its founding in 1890, Packard provided various employment opportunities for the women of Warren. For female employees, working at Packard Electric provided more than just financial independence. It provided for a better way of life. From paying good wages and benefits, sports leagues, clubs, and social activities, Packard Electric earned the reputation as the top employer in town.

Our panel will include Packard Electric retirees who will share stories of working for the company from the late 1950s until the 1990s, the challenges they encountered balancing work and family, and the camaraderie and solidarity built among the employees

Come enjoy their stories and many more in “The Working Women of Packard Electric”. There is so much to learn, so much to discover, so much history to explore, and it is all waiting for you at the National Packard Museum!

