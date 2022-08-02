Home Toddler & Preschool Storytime at Lepper Library
Toddler & Preschool Storytime at Lepper Library
When
Mon., August 01, 2022 TBD
Until
Thu., September 08, 2022 No Specific End Time
Event Venue
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Phone
Website
Posted In
It’s time to sign up for Toddler & Preschool Storytime, beginning September 8th, every Wednesday from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Each Storytime includes age appropriate stories, crafts, rhymes and more for children ages 5 and under. For more information, stop by or call 330-424-3117.