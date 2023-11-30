Toddler & Preschool Storytime at Lepper Library
Tue., December 05, 2023 at 10:30am
Wed., December 06, 2023 No Specific End Time
Lepper Library
303 E. Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
(ages 3 and under)
Tuesday, December 5th at 10:00 am
We continue to help develop your toddler’s skills each week with a themed story, songs and activities.
Preschool Storytime
Wednesday, December 6th at 11:30 am
Each Storytime is specially designed to support early literacy and socialization with programs that include age-appropriate stories, crafts, rhymes and more.