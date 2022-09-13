Toddler & Preschool Storytime at Lepper Library
Wed., September 14, 2022 at 11:00am
Wed., September 14, 2022 at 12:00am
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Wednesdays from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Each storytime includes age appropriate stories,
crafts, rhymes, and more for children ages 5 and under.
September theme: Manners, Apples and the letter A.
Sept. 14th – Froggy Goes to the Library
Sept. 21st – The Bad Seed goes to the Library
Sept. 28th – Splat the Cat and the Overdue Library Book