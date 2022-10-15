Toddler & Preschool Storytime at Lepper Library
Wed., October 19, 2022 at 11:00am
Wed., October 26, 2022 at 12:00am
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Wednesdays from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Each storytime includes age appropriate stories,
crafts, rhymes, and more for children ages 5 and under.
October theme: Pumpkins, Scarecrows, Fall & Letter F
Fall Party – Storytime
Wednesday, October 26th from 11:00 am – 12:00
Come dressed up in your costume. Fun activities, games and a special snack will be provided.
Family Storytime & Craft Night
Thursday, October 27th from 5:30 – 6:30 pm
Will include the book Miss Smith and the Haunted Library. Create a one-of-a-kind mask. Sign up at the circulation desk, or call.