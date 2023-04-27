Home Toddler & Preschool Storytime at Lepper Library
Toddler & Preschool Storytime at Lepper Library
When
Mon., May 01, 2023 at 11:00am
Until
Wed., April 26, 2023 at 12:00am
Event Venue
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Phone
Website
Posted In
Every Wednesday in May 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
May themes: Summer, Colors and Vacations. This will be the final month of Toddler & Preschool Storytime until September, but everyone is welcome to join us for Summer Reading on Mondays starting June 5th from 11-12.