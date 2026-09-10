When

Fri., September 25, 2026 at 1:00pm

Until

Fri., September 25, 2026 at 4:00pm

Event Venue

Chestnut Orchard 4300 Germano Road SE Carrollton, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Tour a chestnut orchard Sept. 25

CARROLLTON, Ohio — There will be an acorn and chestnut field day Sept. 25 from 1-4 p.m. at 4300 Germano Road SE in Carrollton. Attendees can visit a chestnut orchard in person, tour a processing facility and learn about how the individuals at Route 9 Cooperative are making value-added flours from chestnuts and acorns.

Rural Action has partnered with Route 9 to trial the use of a coffee roaster to enhance the flavor of nut products for use in baked goods, beverages and dairy products.

Attendees can expect to learn about growing and gathering the nuts to roasting and processing the flour. There will be samples to try and all attendees will go home with a single-serving pack of chestnut pancake mix. The event will continue if there is light rain, so come prepared with rain gear. If weather is severe, the event will be canceled and refunds will be given. The tour will involve walking across uneven terrain.

This event and project is supported by a North-Central SARE grant and is part of the Sustainable Agriculture & Forestry Events collection.

For any questions, reach out to Molly Sowash at molly@ruralaction.org. The cost of the tour is $10. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/route-9-cooperative-acorn-chestnut-field-day-tickets-1986250714355.