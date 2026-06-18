When

Mon., June 01, 2026 at 6:00pm

Until

Sat., October 31, 2026 at 10:00pm

Event Venue

Quail Hollow Park 13480 Congress Lake Ave NE Hartville, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Get outdoors this summer with Stark Parks

CANTON, Ohio — Stark Parks will offer a variety of upcoming programs and activities throughout the month on June. Visit StarkParks.com for class information and registration for all events and programs.

Traditional Music Nights. Bring an instrument and join in, or enjoy listening to traditional, bluegrass and Celtic tunes. Admission is $3. Music Nights are held inside at Quail Hollow Park in the Manor House on the first and third Thursdays of each month from May through October. No registration required.

Stewart Manor House Tour. Uncover the secret rooms, hidden safes and stories of the Stewart family. Join a Quail Hollow Volunteer Association docent-led tour through all three floors of the historic Stewart Manor House on June 11 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and June 14 from 2-3 p.m. Reservations are not required. Cash only at the door; $5 per person or $20 for a family. Children age 3 and under free.

For more information on Stark Parks, visit StarkParks.com.