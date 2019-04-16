When

Wed., April 24, 2019 at 6:30pm

Until

Wed., April 24, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

On Wednesday, April 24, 2019, beginning at 6:30 p.m. the program “Trains and Railroads: Riding the Rails from the Past to the Future”, will be presented by John Barnett in the Quaker Room of Salem Public Library. The program is an offering in the “Go Wild in the Park” series provided through the partnership of Salem Public Library and Salem Parks and Recreation Department.

Mr. Barnett is an amateur historian with great interest in local history. His interest in the history of trains and railroads comes naturally as his entire family was involved in the railroading experience. Beginning in railroad work at age 18 in 1968 John built a career working for railroad companies, retiring in June of 2010. He continues to be interested in railroading and his other passion Civil War history.

Registration is required for this program that is open to the public and free of cost to attend. You may register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us; call the library at 330-332-0042, or Salem Parks and Recreation Department at 330-271-8913 for registration assistance.

Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH.