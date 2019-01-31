Travel Program to be Presented by C.Bruce Williams
Fri., February 01, 2019 at 6:00pm
Fri., March 01, 2019 at 12:00am
Salem Public Library
821 E. State St.
Salem, OH
Join Attorney C. Bruce Williams at Salem Public Library for a special after-hours program on February 1, 2019, from 6:00 to 8 p.m. when Mr. Williams will recount his visit to the Faroe Islands. The islands are located between the Norwegian Sea and the North Atlantic Ocean. The program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Mr. William’s presentations are quite popular so please reserve the seat(s) you will need online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.