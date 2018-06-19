When

Wed., June 27, 2018 at 6:30pm

Until

Wed., June 27, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

“Is this Tree Worth Saving” by Chris R. Carlson, Associate Professor, Horticulture Technology & Biological Science, Kent State University will be presented on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm in the Quaker Room of Salem Public Library. “Trees add significant value to property value but can become potential liabilities if they become hazardous. This talk will focus on identifying the main causes of tree failure and how and when to have an unbiased Certified Arborist with Hazardous Tree Evaluation skills examine your trees to determine the necessary action needed.” Professor Carlson has over 36 years of experience with this topic so if you’ve never really examined your trees or had your trees inspected and/or appraised, don’t miss this presentation.

Attendance is free of cost and open to the public. Please register either online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library for assistance at 330-332-0042.