Fri., November 09, 2018 at 9:00am

Fri., November 09, 2018 at 12:00am

Westmoreland County Extension Office 214 Donohoe Rd. Greensburg, PA

This workshop will provide foundational knowledge about crucial factors (e.g., management, incidence of diseases, nutrition) that negatively affect the reproductive performance of dairy cows, while integrating best management practices to monitor and control these risk factors and optimize reproductive performance. Furthermore, this program will offer a step-by-step approach to both set up reproductive programs, accounting for operations’ limitations and troubleshoot reproductive issues through on-farm record assessment. In addition, during this workshop, participants will have the opportunity to apply some of the learned techniques to monitor diseases and improve reproduction in the hands-on wet lab stations at the end of the program.

The integration of fundamental knowledge regarding cow biology and metabolism combined with applied preventive practices to enhance and troubleshoot reproductive performances in dairy farms will allow the participants to understand the “why’s” of poor reproductive performance and provide the “how’s” to enhance and troubleshoot this common issue in dairy operations.

This workshop qualifies for two SmartStart credits from AgChoice Farm Credit. SmartStart offers rate reductions for young or beginning and small farmers for participation in educational seminars.