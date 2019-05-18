When
Thu., August 22, 2019 at 7:30pm
Until
No Specific End Time
Event Venue
Monroe County Fairgrounds
Woodsfield, OH
Phone
Bob Blank - 724-777-2901
Website
Posted In
Call for information. Presented by Power Pulling Productions LLC.
