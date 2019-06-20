When
Mon., July 29, 2019 at 7:00pm
Until
No Specific End Time
Event Venue
Columbiana County Fairgrounds
Lisbon, OH
Phone
Paul Lease - 330-565-7114
Website
Posted In
Visit website for more information. Presented by the Columbiana County Fair Board.
Mon., July 29, 2019 at 7:00pm
No Specific End Time
Columbiana County Fairgrounds
Lisbon, OH
Paul Lease - 330-565-7114
Visit website for more information. Presented by the Columbiana County Fair Board.
Toll-Free 800-837-3419
Local 330-337-3419
Farm and Agriculture News, Local Market Prices and Crop Reports, Columns and Commentary.
Hundreds of Auction Advertisements for Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Featuring Specialty Antique Auctions, Stores and Shows
Hundreds of Classifieds, Autos & Real Estate Listings