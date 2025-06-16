When

Fri., July 11, 2025 at 6:30pm

Until

No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Trumbull County Fairgrounds

899 Everett Hull Rd.

Cortland, Ohio

Phone

330-637-6010

Website

www.trumbullcountyfair.com

Posted In

Presented by the Trumbull County Fair. For more info call (330)637-6010 or visit www.trumbullcountyfair.com.

Photos

Map