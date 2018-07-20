When

Fri., September 14, 2018 at 6:30pm

Until

No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Wyandot County Fairgrounds

Upper Sandusky, OH

Phone

(419) 294-4320

Website

www.thewyandotcountyfair.com

Posted In

Call or visit website for information. Presented by the Wyandot County Fair.

Photos

Map