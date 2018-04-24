When

Tue., May 22, 2018 at 9:30am

Until

Tue., May 22, 2018 No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Trumbull County Ag Center Meeting Room 520 W Main Street Cortland, oh

Phone

Website

Posted In

The Trumbull and Portage Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) will conduct a Local Workgroup (LWG) meeting on 5/22/18 to identify resource concerns, discuss conservation priorities, and develop potential solutions. The meeting will take place at 9:30 am at the Trumbull County Ag Center Meeting Room at 520 W Main St; Cortland, Oh 44410. Agendas available upon request.

Local Work Group membership is limited to Federal, State, county, tribal, or local government representatives who are familiar with agriculture and natural resources, however meetings are open to public participants encouraged to provide input on local conservation issues and resource challenges. LWGs support locally led conservation efforts by coordinating USDA programs with other conservation programs to provide an integrated solution to addressing natural resource concerns.

Individuals who need special accommodations to attend this meeting are to contact Kara MacDowell at 330-637-2046 x8622 or by email at Kara.macdowell@oh.usda.gov by May 11th, 2018.

For more information, contact Kara MacDowell or Amy Reeher at Trumbull SWCD at 330-637-2046 x3.