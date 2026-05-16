When

Sat., May 23, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Pioneer Cemetery

661 Mahoning Avenue NW

Warren, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Trumbull County Historical Society will host the Pioneer Cemetery Walking Tour on May 23 at 10 a.m. at the cemetery, 661 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren, Ohio. Attendees will get to explore the oldest cemetery in the area, where the remains of John Stark Edwards and other pioneers of the Connecticut Western Reserve were laid to rest. The tour will start at the entrance to the cemetery, located behind Akron Children’s Hospital. The cost is $10 per person and registration is required to attend. To register or for more information, visit www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/pioneer-cemetery-walking-tour-2 to register.

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