Trumbull County Historical Society Pioneer Cemetery Walking Tour
Sat., May 23, 2026 at 10:00am
No Specific End Time
Pioneer Cemetery
661 Mahoning Avenue NW
Warren, Ohio
Trumbull County Historical Society will host the Pioneer Cemetery Walking Tour on May 23 at 10 a.m. at the cemetery, 661 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren, Ohio. Attendees will get to explore the oldest cemetery in the area, where the remains of John Stark Edwards and other pioneers of the Connecticut Western Reserve were laid to rest. The tour will start at the entrance to the cemetery, located behind Akron Children’s Hospital. The cost is $10 per person and registration is required to attend. To register or for more information, visit www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/pioneer-cemetery-walking-tour-2 to register.
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