When

Sat., October 10, 2026 at 12:00pm

Until

Sat., October 10, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Norma Johnson Center 3645 Conservation Drive Dover, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

TuscParks Fall Fest set for Oct. 10

DOVER, Ohio — TuscParks will host its annual Fall Fest on Oct. 10 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Norma Johnson Center, 3645 Conservation Drive, Dover.

The event will include free pumpkin painting, scarecrow making (participants bring the clothes), face painting, children craft tables, snack tables, Blathmac Illusions, Ohio Animals Pelts and scavenger hunt. Balloon twisting will take place between 1 to 3 p.m.

There will also be fundraising events for TuscParks including a monarch release with Fran LeMasters from “All A Flutter Butterflies” and a concession stand. Donations are accepted. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

The event is open to the public and will take place under the picnic shelter and on surrounding trails. There is a $5 per car donation upon entering the park. The Fall Fest is supported by the First National Bank of Dennison, Norma Johnson Center Foundation Board, Troyer’s Manufacturing, Dover Library, Hope Hill Missions and Josh Lautzenhiesser.

For more information, call the TuscParks office at 330-365-1221 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or visit www.facebook.com/tuscparks/ or www.facebook.com/normajohnsoncenter/.