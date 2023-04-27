Home Underground Railroad in Ohio Presentation - Lepper Library
Underground Railroad in Ohio Presentation – Lepper Library
When
Thu., May 04, 2023 at 5:30pm
Until
Thu., May 04, 2023 No Specific End Time
Event Venue
Lepper Library
303 East Lincoln Way
Lisbon, Ohio
Phone
Website
Posted In
Thursday, May 4th at 5:30 pm
Guest speaker Paul Goebbel Civil War era historian
The Underground Railroad in Ohio features stories about the underground railroad in the four corners and center of the state. It also highlights an Ohio connection to the passage of the 13th amendment to the US Constitution.