When

Thu., May 04, 2023 at 5:30pm

Until

Thu., May 04, 2023 No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Lepper Library

303 East Lincoln Way

Lisbon, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

Thursday, May 4th at 5:30 pm
Guest speaker Paul Goebbel Civil War era historian
The Underground Railroad in Ohio features stories about the underground railroad in the four corners and center of the state. It also highlights an Ohio connection to the passage of the 13th amendment to the US Constitution.

Photos

Map