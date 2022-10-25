When

Mon., October 24, 2022 at 6:30pm

Mon., October 24, 2022 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State Street Salem, OH

On April 1, 2022, the 1950 Census was released after a 72-year restriction on access to the records. Salem Public Library is bringing in experienced genealogist, Marge Greenisen, to show you how to easily navigate the 1950 census while providing must-know tricks of the genealogy trade so you can break down those brick walls.

Genealogists of all levels can join us on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 6:30 PM in the Quaker room for this free program.

Registration is required. This program is free of cost and open to the public.

You can register online at www.salempubliclibrary.org or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.

Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State Street in Salem, Ohio 44460.