Tue., April 16, 2024 TBD

Tue., April 30, 2024 No Specific End Time

Lepper Library 303 East Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

Saturday, April 27th from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm – Books and Bluey

Storytime at 10 am and then stay for a Bluey bonanza as we play games and do a craft.

Monday, April 29th 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Tortured Poets Blackout Poetry

Stop by the Children’s room in celebration of National Poetry Month and channel your inner tortured poet as we create blackout poetry. We will also have a friendship bracelet station for you to turn your favorite lines into a bracelet.

Drop Everything and Read-Teen book box program.

Teens (13-18) can stop by the library and check out one of two titles. Each book will have a box including surprises that go along with the book that the reader can keep. Just return the empty box and the book when you have finished. Book Boxes are first come, first serve as we have limited supplies.

Call 330-424-3117 for more information.