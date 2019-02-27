When

Mon., March 18, 2019 at 6:30pm

Until

Mon., March 18, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St., Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Join us in the Quaker Room at Salem Public Library on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 6:30 pm to learn about “Foxes, Foxes, Foxes!” with Wildlife/Forestry Specialist Jason Reynolds of the Columbiana Soil and Water Conservation District. The program will look at the two different species of foxes that live in Ohio, including descriptions of the foxes. We will discuss their habitats and behaviors and the similarities and differences between the two species. Jason’s wildlife programs are always interesting and family-friendly.

Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us, by calling the library at 330-332-0042 or by calling Amber at 330-271-8913.

Free of cost to attend and open to the public, “Go Wild in the Park” programming is provided through the partnership of Salem Parks and Recreation Department and Salem Public Library to provide a variety of educational and entertaining programs that connect us in some way to the wonderful outdoors.