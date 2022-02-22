When

Sat., March 05, 2022 at 10:00am

Sat., March 05, 2022 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

A vegetable, herb, and flower seed exchange will be held in the Quaker Room of Salem Public Library on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 10 am-12 pm. The event is a cooperative effort of Salem Public Library, Salem Parks and Recreation Department, and local resident and program initiator, Cheyenne Neighbor. Gardeners can exchange their saved seeds with others and select seeds they are eager to try out in their gardens.

This event is open to the public and free of any cost. To participate, drop off the seeds you wish to exchange to the Adult Circulation Department during library hours from February 28th through March 3rd. Place each type of “homegrown” seed in a re-sealable plastic bag with the name of the vegetable, herb, or flower seed contained inside placed on the front of the bag. Adding growing instructions for homegrown seeds would be helpful. Packets of purchased seeds may be exchanged also. Participants will be given a coupon for each bag or packet of seeds provided. Bring your coupons with you on March 5th to claim your “new” seeds.

For more information contact the library at 330-332-0042.