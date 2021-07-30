When

Sat., August 07, 2021 at 12:00pm

Sat., August 07, 2021 at 12:00am

Pioneer Village at Beaver Creek State Park 12013 Echo Dell Road East Liverpool, Ohio

The Friends of Beaver Creek State Park are holding their monthly Village Comes Alive from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, in Pioneer Village, 12013 Echo Dell Road, East Liverpool. All the historic buildings in the village will be open with grain being ground in the mill, blacksmith demonstrations and more.

In addition, visitors can experience a day in the life of a Civil War soldier. Ken Meek will be present to show how soldiers learned everyday survival, how they slept, what they ate, how they dressed and more. On the hour, he will be demonstrating how to load and shoot a musket.

Local historian and attorney, Timothy Brookes will have a presentation at 2 p.m. in the chapel on Columbiana County’s role in the Civil War. Brookes is the president of the East Liverpool Historical Society and a frequent speaker on Civil War topics, particularly stories of the common soldier.

The day will also feature a visit from President Abe Lincoln and his wife, Mary, walking through the village and meeting visitors.