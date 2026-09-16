When

Sat., September 19, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

Sun., September 20, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Johnny Appleseed Festival Downtown Lisbon Lisbon, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Wampum NCTA has busy September planned

WAMPUM, Pennsylvania — The Wampum Chapter of the North Country Trail Association will be hosting a variety of events in September to welcome fall.

The group will be talking trails and helping people carve their own hiking sticks at the Johnny Appleseed Festival in Lisbon, Ohio, Sept. 19 and 20. A hike may also be part of the action; look for details on meetup.com.

There will be a hike Sept. 20 at Beaver Creek State Park in Ohio, which coincides with a Friends of Beaver Creek Pancake Breakfast. Guests can enjoy pancakes made with grain milled right there in the park.

The Wampum Chapter will host its monthly meeting Sept. 21 at the Brighton Hot Dog Shop in Chippewa Township, Pennsylvania. All are invited to attend.

The Wampum Chapter will be at McConnells Mill State Park in Portersville, Pennsylvania, for the annual Heritage Festival on Sept. 26. Stick carving, prizes and trail info will be available as well as a hike.

September is the NCTA’s annual membership drive. All donations this month will be matched. A special new-membership-related benefit is available to people who visit the group at the festival booths mentioned above.

RSVP and get further details on these events at www.meetup.com/wampum-chapter-north-country-trail-association-meetup.

The Wampum Chapter of the North Country Trail Association is a volunteer organization responsible for building, maintaining, protecting and promoting the North Country Trail from its connection with the Buckeye Trail in the historic village of Zoar, Ohio, to Alpha Pass at McConnells Mill State Park in Pennsylvania. This includes Lawrence and Beaver counties in Pennsylvania and Columbiana, Carroll, Stark and Tuscarawas counties in Ohio.