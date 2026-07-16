When

Sat., July 18, 2026 at 10:00am

Until

Sat., July 18, 2026 at 11:00am

Event Venue

First Presbyterian Church 256 Mahoning Ave Warren, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Warren’s Millionaire’s Row explored on walking tour

WARREN, Ohio — Step back into the Gilded Age for a guided stroll down Warren’s Historic Millionaires’ Row, once home to the city’s most influential industrialists, innovators and civic leaders, from 10 to 11 a.m. July 18.

The tour kicks off from First Presbyterian Church, 256 Mahoning Ave, Warren, Ohio.

Along the way, hear the stories behind these remarkable homes — the families who built them, the fortunes that shaped Warren’s rise and the legacies that still echo through the community today. This is an exterior walking tour only; none of the homes will be open during the tour.

Tickets are $10 per person and reservations are required.

Visit tinyurl.com/mucyj24f to register.