When

Mon., March 04, 2019 at 6:30pm

Until

Mon., March 04, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E, State St., Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Join Joshua Emanuelson, the Little Beaver Creek Watershed Coordinator to learn more about water in your backyard. 2018 has shown us that it can rain quite a bit in Ohio, but what do animals do to adapt to the wet environment, and what does all this rain mean for the streams they may live in and around? What do animals do during a flood or a drought? Maybe you have another question about water. If so, feel free to bring it with you to the Quaker Room in Salem Public Library on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 6:30 pm.

Registration is requested to attend this free, family-friendly, educational program and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us, by calling 330-332-0042 or Amber at 330-271-8913 for registration assistance. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

“Go Wild in the Park” programming is provided twice each month through the partnership of Salem Parks and Recreation and Salem Public Library and provides wonderful and fun learning experiences for all ages.