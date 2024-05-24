When

Wed., June 05, 2024 at 10:00am

Wed., August 21, 2024 at 12:00am

Waterworth Park 700 Sunset Boulevard Salem, Ohio

Meet us at Waterworth Park twice a month to move your body and enjoy the sights and sounds of nature as we walk around the park!

This program is designed for all-level walkers who are interested in getting a cardio boost, but not a full-on power walk –we will leave the power walking for the professionals.

If you want to add a little extra resistance, bring two water bottles with you to carry along the route –plus, you can hydrate along the way. Use the Sunset Boulevard entrance to the park. Wear comfortable shoes and clothing.

Mark your calendars and meet us Wednesday mornings on the following dates: June 5, June 19, July 3, July 24, August 7, and August 21.

This event is free of cost and open to the public; advanced registration is required. Each date has its own registration form and can be accessed through the events calendar.

You can register for June 5th by accessing the event on Salem Public Library’s website https://salem-lib-oh.libcal.com/admin/calendar/16129/event/12268998 or by calling the library’s main number 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.