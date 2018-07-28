When

Wed., August 08, 2018 at 6:30pm

Until

Wed., August 08, 2018 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

The August 8, 2018 edition of “Wellness Wednesday” at Salem Public Library will be presented by guest speaker Jen Balint, L-CPed, of Cobblers Corner in Columbiana. The topic will be “How to Choose the Best Shoes and Insoles for Your Feet”. Ms. Balint will teach us how to properly choose the correct supportive footwear and insoles for our foot types to help eliminate foot pain and discomfort. The program begins at 6:30 pm in the library’s Quaker Room located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for assistance. This program is open to the public and free of cost to attend.

Jennifer Balint is a professional shoe fitter with over fifteen years’ experience and also a State Licensed Certified Pedorthist at Cobblers Corner.

The “Wellness Wednesday” series is an ongoing, once-a-month program series that provides information about a wide range of health and wellness topics.