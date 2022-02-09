When

Tue., February 22, 2022 at 6:30pm

Wed., February 16, 2022 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

More than half of all Americans take one or more dietary supplements on a daily or occasional basis. Even though vitamins and supplements are available without a prescription, many still have questions on their use. Do they work? Do I need to take a supplement? Are they safe to take with my prescription medications? Does “natural” mean it’s safe? This program will answer many of the questions related to the use of vitamins and supplements and their impact on prescription medications.

The program will be available in-house in the library’s Reading Room and online via Zoom. REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by filling out the form below or by calling the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance. AN EMAIL ADDRESS MUST BE PROVIDED IN ORDER TO RECEIVE THE ZOOM LINK FOR THE PROGRAM.

Kevin Fuschetto, Pharm.D., BCACP, BC-ADM, is the Director of Clinical Services for NEOvations Pharmacy Services, LLC and an Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice at the Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown, OH. Dr. Fuschetto graduated from Ohio Northern University in 2007. He is Board-Certified in Ambulatory Care by the Board of Pharmacy Specialties and Board Certified in Advanced Diabetes Management by the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists. Dr. Fuschetto has extensive experience in medication therapy management, chronic disease state management, and immunization services.