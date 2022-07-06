When

Wed., July 13, 2022 at 6:30pm

Wed., July 13, 2022 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State Street Salem, OH

Adults are invited to attend and participate in the gentle motion “Chair Yoga” class to be led by Barb Kliner on July 13, 2022, from 6:30-7:30 pm. The class, which is free of cost, will be held in the library’s Quaker Meeting Room located on the library’s lower level. Attendees should wear comfortable clothing that will not hamper the gentle yoga movements.

REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or give the library a call at 330-332-0042 to receive registration assistance.

Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH.

Barb Kliner is a Personal Fitness Trainer and teaches several types of adult exercise programs generally in the East Palestine, Ohio area.