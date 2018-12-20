When

Wed., January 09, 2019 at 6:30pm

Until

Wed., January 09, 2019 at 12:00am

Event Venue

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

Phone

Website

Posted In

Salem Public Library’s Wellness Wednesday program on January 9, 2019, beginning at 6:30 pm in the Quaker Room, will provide valuable information about fire safety practices and equipment for the home and family. Inspector Jim Vross of Salem Fire Department will familiarize the audience with fire department operations and provide instruction on safety equipment for the home, grill safety, outdoor lighting, candle safety, maintaining nearby fire hydrants, home fire drills and much more.

The program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Please register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or call the library at 330-332-0042 for assistance. Salem Public Library is located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

Wellness Wednesday programming takes place on the second Wednesday of each month. The goal is to provide the public with a variety of information to aid in leading healthier, happier lives.