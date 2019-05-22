When

Wed., June 12, 2019 at 6:30pm

Wed., June 12, 2019 at 12:00am

Salem Public Library 821 E. State St. Salem, OH

The topic for the June 12, 2019, Wellness Wednesday is “EEEKS! Bed Bugs!” The presentation will be made by Stephanie Hughes, Master Gardener through Mahoning County Extension Service and an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist.

The program will begin at 6:30 pm and take place in the library’s Quaker Room located at 821 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. There are five aspects to this program and they are 1. Identify these pests, their life history, description and biology 2. Where did the bugs come from

3. Where to look for them (where are their hiding places?) 4. The bite, the injury, prevention 5. Long term management. It is the who, what, where, when, and the why of bed bug infestation.

This program is open to the public and free of cost to attend. Registration is required and may be done online at www.salem.lib.oh.us or you may call the library at 330-332-0042 for registration assistance.